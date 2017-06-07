Significant Digits For Wednesday, June 7, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

4 home runs

Congratulation to Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds, who last night tied the MLB record for home runs in a single game, knocking four out of the park. [ESPN]

47 percent and 48 percent

On Tuesday, Democrat Phil Murphy (a Goldman Sachs alumni) and Republican Kim Guadagno (Gov. Chris Christie’s lieutenant governor) won their respective primaries for New Jersey’s gubernatorial election. Murphy won with 48 percent, and Guadagno won with 47 percent. They’ll meet in the general election in November; polls show Murphy as the favorite. [NJ.com, FiveThirtyEight]

$609

Cost of a box of two Epi-pens. Still. As The New York Times wrote, “Though this simple medical device contains only about $1 of the drug epinephrine, the company that sells it, Mylan, earned the public’s enmity and lawmakers’ scrutiny after ratcheting up prices to $609 a box.” Despite that outcry, the price remains. [The New York Times]

1,000 jobs

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt claimed on at least three occasions that the U.S. has created 50,000 coal and mining jobs under President Trump. The figure is, in fact, 1,000 jobs — a bit short of 50,000 and even short of the 1,400 such jobs created in the last four months of the Obama administration. [Quartz, The Washington Post]

$1.2 million

According to a Forbes report, the Trump Organization may have gained $1.2 million intended for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the annual Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational. [Forbes]

$1.2 billion

A controversial set of tax cuts from five years ago that drove the state of Kansas into a devastating fiscal hole are on their way out. State legislators voted on Tuesday to override Gov. Brownback’s veto of a bill to raises taxes by $1.2 billion. [The Hill]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.