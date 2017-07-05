Significant Digits For Wednesday, July 5, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1 ICBM

North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday. The U.S. and South Korea conducted a joint military exercise in response. [ABC News]

2.5 percent

Percentage of steaks at U.S. chain Longhorn Steakhouse that were ordered rare over a one-year period, compared to 11.7 percent of steaks that were ordered well done. [FiveThirtyEight]

11.2 liters

Europeans drink more alcohol than people in any other global region, an average of 11.2 liters per year per person for those aged 15 and up. [Bloomberg]

15 percent

Gov. Chris Christie’s favorability rating in New Jersey. This past weekend the governor enjoyed an empty beach with friends. The beach was empty because state beaches were closed due to his administration’s failure to pass a budget. Christie’s 15 percent favorability rating is barely better than that of past governors who were actual crooks. [FiveThirtyEight]

72 dogs

Joey Chestnut consumed 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes yesterday, breaking a record at the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest but still falling short of his record 73.5 dogs in a qualifier last year. [Arizona Daily Sun, FiveThirtyEight]

H.B. 442

A Utah law that allows bars and restaurants to remove a frosted glass partition between customers and the bartenders preparing their alcoholic beverages has gone into effect. “The Zion curtain” has finally been smashed. [NPR]

