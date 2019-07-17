Significant Digits For Wednesday, July 17, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

At least $1 million

Six high-ranking employees of Southwest Key Programs, a nonprofit that houses thousands of migrant children on behalf of the federal government, made at least $1 million in 2017, according to tax filings. Its founder, Juan Sanchez — who has since left the company — made $3.6 million that year. [The Washington Post]

32 nominations

“Game of Thrones,” HBO’s dragon show, picked up 32 Emmy nominations when the contenders were announced on Tuesday. That number destroyed the record for a given show in a given year, topping the 26 of “NYPD Blue” in 1994. I hereby suggest a crossover of the two shows — sure to be a smash hit. [The New York Times]

36 hours

Chance the Snapper, a 5-foot-long alligator, has been captured by wildlife officials in Chicago’s Humboldt Park after 36 hours of tracking and surveillance. “Everybody’s got different blessings. This is my blessing,” said the owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services, who captured the marauding beast. That’s cool and all, but my blessing is putting together a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. [NPR]

$10

During its Prime Day promotion, Amazon offered shoppers $10 in credit if they let the company track the websites they visit via new installations of its Amazon Assistant. The company can then use the data generated by the shopping assistant to improve unrelated services, such as marketing and product offerings. Given the secret microsatellites that I assume can look in my apartment through my peephole, sure, I’ll take the 10 bucks. [Reuters]

$1 million tapes

Fifty years ago today, the Apollo 11 mission was hurtling toward the moon. Feeling nostalgic? The original two hours and 24 minutes of 2-inch Quadruplex videotapes of the moon landing could be yours. They’ll be auctioned off at Sotheby’s on July 20 and are expected to go for at least $1 million. [CNET]

8-1

The British Open begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and native son Rory McIlroy is the bookmakers’ favorite to win it, teeing off at odds of 8-1. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson (10-1), Jon Rahm (16-1) and Tiger Woods (18-1) follow behind. [CBS Sports]

