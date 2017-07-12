Significant Digits For Wednesday, July 12, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.
0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184
Congratulations to the person or persons behind the virtual wallet identified only as
0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184! The brilliant trader or traders behind
0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184 turned $55 million into $283 million over about a month trading cryptocurrencies. Who knows what kind of heights that
0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184 can soar to next; I must say, “Federal Reserve Chair
0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184” does have a nice ring to it! [Bloomberg]
17 years
Music streaming service Pandora remains in trouble — but still inexplicably alive — after 17 years of never reporting a profit. [The Outline]
21 percent
Percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds who use streaming services who told a Reuters/Ipsos poll that they had accessed a digital streaming service using some other person’s credentials. That’s crazy, because that’s exactly equal to the 21 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds who need to shut the hell up before they ruin a perfectly good thing by mouthing off to a bunch of pollsters. Seriously, do you people have any chill? [Reuters]
58 construction cranes
Seattle tops the list of cities with the most construction cranes on their skylines, with 58. In second place, trailing by 22 cranes, is Los Angeles. [The Seattle Times]
71 percent
A new report claims that 100 companies are responsible for 71 percent of greenhouse gas emissions since 1988. [The Guardian]
$22.2 million
Amount of money boxer Floyd Mayweather reportedly owes the IRS for 2015. He’s coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor, which I suppose is one way to defer tough financial decisions. [ESPN]
