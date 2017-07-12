Significant Digits For Wednesday, July 12, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184

Congratulations to the person or persons behind the virtual wallet identified only as 0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184 ! The brilliant trader or traders behind 0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184 turned $55 million into $283 million over about a month trading cryptocurrencies. Who knows what kind of heights that 0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184 can soar to next; I must say, “Federal Reserve Chair 0x00A651D43B6e209F5Ada45A35F92EFC0De3A5184 ” does have a nice ring to it! [Bloomberg]

17 years

Music streaming service Pandora remains in trouble — but still inexplicably alive — after 17 years of never reporting a profit. [The Outline]

21 percent

Percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds who use streaming services who told a Reuters/Ipsos poll that they had accessed a digital streaming service using some other person’s credentials. That’s crazy, because that’s exactly equal to the 21 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds who need to shut the hell up before they ruin a perfectly good thing by mouthing off to a bunch of pollsters. Seriously, do you people have any chill? [Reuters]

58 construction cranes

Seattle tops the list of cities with the most construction cranes on their skylines, with 58. In second place, trailing by 22 cranes, is Los Angeles. [The Seattle Times]

71 percent

A new report claims that 100 companies are responsible for 71 percent of greenhouse gas emissions since 1988. [The Guardian]

$22.2 million

Amount of money boxer Floyd Mayweather reportedly owes the IRS for 2015. He’s coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor, which I suppose is one way to defer tough financial decisions. [ESPN]

