Significant Digits For Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

1 bull

A bull escaped a slaughterhouse in the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday morning, leading to a chase. The beast was eventually captured, and now it’s dead. What? It’s not like it was two llamas, people. It was always going to end like this. [The New York Times]

40 percent

Drop in costs for batteries since 2014; global energy-storage capacity is forecast to grow to 15 times current levels by 2024. Giant batteries appear to be the future. [Bloomberg]

2,926

Number of reported incidents of drug loss or theft at federal hospitals in 2015, up from 272 in 2009. Not a typo. Geez, we need to get this national opioid thing handled. [The Associated Press]

6,687

Number of eligible voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that on Tuesday finished voting on who’s going to win Oscars this Sunday. [FiveThirtyEight]

$1.8 billion

Restaurant Brands, the generically named conglomerate that owns Burger King, is buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion cash. [BBC]

$1.16 trillion

U.S. auto loan debt hit a record $1.16 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016. That averages out to $6,100 in car payments per licensed driver. [Bloomberg]

