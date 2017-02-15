Significant Digits For Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

10.2 percent

Annual rate of gross domestic product growth in Iceland. The nation is a bit notorious for boom/bust-style growth and is bracing itself for a hard landing. [Bloomberg]

20 percent

Share of Americans ages 25 to 35 who moved over the past year. That’s a lot lower than previous generations: In 2000 26 percent of the cohort had moved recently. In 1990, it was 27 percent. I would try to find the time to figure out why, but I’ll have to consult my student loan company about whether I can afford to do so. [Bloomberg]

20-L

That was the runway pilot and actor Harrison Ford was supposed to land on at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Instead he landed on the taxiway and flew just over American Airways flight 1456. Just a note, if you ever have to ask, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” someone screwed up. [NBC News]

26 years

For the past 26 years, White Castle has sustained an absurd Valentine’s Day tradition at several locations where the fast-food burger joint becomes, for one night only, a fine dining establishment. [Eater]

100 wins

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team extended its NCAA-record streak to 100 straight wins with a victory over South Carolina Monday. [FiveThirtyEight]

$100 million

A federal judge refused to throw out the U.S. government’s $100 million lawsuit against Lance Armstrong, meaning that the former cyclist will be going to court. Armstrong is being sued under the False Claims Act over his use of performance-enhancing drugs, which the government claims violated his contract with the Postal Service. [Sports Illustrated]

