Significant Digits For Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

0.04 percent

That’s the percentage of people reporting income or loss due to cryptocurrency trading, according to a study by Credit Karma Tax of the roughly 250,000 returns that have been filed so far this year. Essentially, a bunch of the people who made a lot of money off of Bitcoin may not be planning on paying taxes on it. [CNBC]

9.9 percent

eMarketer, a digital measuring firm, estimated that the number of 12- to 17-year-olds using Facebook fell 9.9 percent in 2017. Facebook has a well-known problem holding on to younger users — that’s one reason it has acquired youth-friendly brands like Instagram. [Recode]

40 percent

Chipotle has poached the CEO of Taco Bell, the latest blow in a long-running turf war in the world of Mexican fast food. Taco Bell has been dominating lately: Chipotle stock has lost about 40 percent of its value over the pst 12 months, while Taco Bell’s parent company (Yum! Brands Inc.) has seen its stock rise by 14 percent in the past year. [Bloomberg]

$283,000

Israeli police said in a statement that there’s enough evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on “bribery, fraud and breach of trust” in two cases. Netanyahu allegedly arranged for positive coverage from a newspaper in exchange for undermining its rival publication. The report also said Netanyahu accepted gifts worth at least $283,000 from supporters. The attorney general’s office will make the final call on whether to charge the PM. [BBC]

$460,000

The prize money up for grabs at the Candidates, the world championship play-off tournament for international competitive chess. One minor hitch: Fide, the game’s governing body, said on Tuesday that UBS had closed its accounts. The bank apparently lost faith in Fide’s ability to dislodge its president, a Russian millionaire named Kirsan Ilyumzhinov. Ilyumzhinov made a U.S. wanted list in 2015 for allegedly participating in a financial transaction that involved the Islamic State group. [The Telegraph]

$6.75 million

5Pointz was a warehouse complex in Long Island City, Queens, that was transformed by graffiti into a cultural landmark. Of course, that graffiti was painted over by the warehouses’ owner in 2013 — part of an effort to build luxury residencies on the location. On Monday, though, a federal judge awarded $6.75 million in damages to 21 artists whose work was wiped out. [The Washington Post]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

Check out Besides the Points, my new sports newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.