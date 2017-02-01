Significant Digits For Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

31 pounds

Amount of cocaine found in the nose cone of an American Airlines jet that arrived from Colombia, or, as we who cover the entertainment business call it, “about 50 Oscar votes’ worth.” [Reuters]

64 percent

Implied probability according to oddsmaker Paddy Power that Casey Affleck will win the Academy Award for best actor, a 19-point dip since Sunday, when the Screen Actors Guild tapped competitor Denzel Washington for its male lead acting prize. [FiveThirtyEight]

8.8 million

Number of people signed up for health care coverage through the federal insurance marketplace across 39 states as of Jan. 14. That’s about 100,000 more than at the same time last year. [The New York Times]

$630 million

Between a 163-million-pound fine from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority and a $425 million fine from the New York Department of Financial Services, Deutsche Bank owes about $630 million for failing to prevent $10 billion worth of Russian money laundering. [The Guardian]

$700 million

The EPA is being sued by residents and property owners of Flint, Michigan, who are asking for more than $700 million in damages related to the city’s crisis over lead in its water. [The Associated Press]

$13.9 billion

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager announced that Apple has not paid the 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) it owes Ireland after the commission found that the company has to compensate for “illegal tax benefits.” [CNBC]

