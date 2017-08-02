Significant Digits For Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2 percent

Under Armour reported a 2 percent decline in footwear revenues in the second quarter of 2017. Over the same period last year, the company saw a 58 percent increase in its shoe business. [Bloomberg]

2.7 percent

Good news, New York renters: A new report forecasts that rents will decline by 2.7 percent, on average, annually through 2020 as the vacancy rate in the city begins to climb. [The Wall Street Journal]

10 percent

Over the past five years, 1 in 5 U.S. counties saw opioid prescriptions increase by more than 10 percent. That’s despite wide-spread awareness that the opioid crisis was an immense public health risk. [FiveThirtyEight]

35 percent

China’s smartphone users aren’t as drawn to Apple’s iPhone as their American counterparts. One reason why: the dominance of WeChat, a messaging app that also includes bill pay, gaming and video streaming. All told, 35 percent of the total time China’s smartphone users spend on mobile apps each month is spent in WeChat, a self-contained environment that Apple can’t add to. [The Wall Street Journal]

37.8 percent

President Trump’s job approval rating as of early Wednesday, according to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker. That’s a low for his presidency so far. [FiveThirtyEight]

$5.5 million

Pret A Manger, a sandwich shop with chains in several East Coast cities including New York, was hit with a $5.5 million class action lawsuit on Monday. Yee Ting Lau, a Pret A Manger customer, argues in the lawsuit that the company misleads its customers as to the real size of its sandwiches. As Gothamist wrote, “The shroud of deception, according to the suit, is a seemingly harmless cardboard casing — ‘lovingly handmade throughout the day,’ it reads — positioned in a way that obscures the actual size of the packaged wrap.” As a man whose primary motivations in life are “hunger” and “pettiness,” this is essentially the most important legal case of my lifetime. [Gothamist]

