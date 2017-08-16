Significant Digits For Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

0

Number of NBA teams that will play four games in a five-night span this year, which is part of a league-wide scheduling plan to implement more rest days so that top talent can continue playing in those late-season must-watch games. On average, teams will play 14 back-to-backs compared to 16 last season. [FiveThirtyEight]

6 years, 5 months

Sentence for a man who accidentally discharged a gun while taking a selfie in “Club Lust,” a Florida strip club. [The Associated Press]

38.6 percent

Percentage of a 16 GB iPhone 6 that is aluminum and iron. The cocktail of other precious and base metals that go into the phones — 0.02 grams of bismuth here, another 0.014 grams of gold there, the little 0.01 grams of gallium to top it all off — have to come from somewhere, and the answer isn’t always pretty. [Motherboard]

38.9 percent

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange will move on to the runoff stage of the special Alabama primary election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s seat in the the Senate. Moore — who was suspended from the bench for refusing to enforce the Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage — won the first vote with 38.9 percent of the vote. Strange, who received 32.8 percent of the vote, was appointed to the seat by disgraced Alabama ex-Gov. Robert Bentley and has the support of President Trump. The winner of the GOP primary in Alabama is as close as one can get to a lock to win the general election, which will be held in December. [FiveThirtyEight, New York Times]

40 percent

The antique furniture market has taken a hard hit — with English antique furniture seeing a 40 percent drop in value over 10 years — in part because millennials don’t want to buy them. [Marketplace]

$3 million

Two victims of the vehicular attack carried out in Charlottesville this past weekend are suing both the man charged in the attack as well as two-dozen alt-right rally organizers for $3 million. [Reuters]

