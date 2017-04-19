Significant Digits For Wednesday, April 19, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

12 years old

Tye Trujillo debuted this week as fill-in bassist for the band Korn. Trujillo is the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and will anchor Korn’s South American tour. He is also 12 years old and presumably having the time of his life. [Vulture]

34 years

U.K. soccer club Brighton will be promoted to the Premier League after 34 years of looking up at the top tier of English soccer. Essentially, the worst teams in the Premier league get replaced by the best teams in the next highest tier, the English League Championship. [ESPN FC]

48 percent

With 48 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, Democrat Jon Ossoff came in shy of the 50 percent threshold needed to stave off a runoff. He will face Republican Karen Handel in Round 2 on June 20. [FiveThirtyEight]

63 percent

Percentage of the more than 2,300 Florida inmates incarcerated for opioid trafficking who had never been to prison before. [Reason]

199,000 applications

H-1B visa applications received in the first five days after the government started accepting them (on April 3). The visa — intended for high-skilled foreign workers — had seen ever-increasing demand until this year, when the number of applications dropped below 200,000 for the first time since 2014. [CNN]

$136 billion

Estimate for Amazon’s online shoe business, approximately 26 percent of all online shoe sales. Zappos, which Amazon owns, likely accounts for only a small fraction those sales, raising questions about why Amazon won’t just roll it into its main shoe business. [Bloomberg]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.