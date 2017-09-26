Significant Digits For Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

$11 per hour

Target will raise its minimum wage in October to $11 per hour, and it’s planning more wage hikes over the next few years. Come the end of 2020, the minimum wage offered by the company will be $15 per hour. [Bloomberg]

12 percent

Percentage of Americans who want to decrease taxes for the wealthy. Sixteen percent of Americans want to cut taxes for corporations. The majority of Americans — according to a Wall Street Journal poll — instead want to increase the taxes paid by corporations and the wealthy. But it’s looking like the Trump administration’s tax reform plan will include a tax cut for both of those groups. [The Wall Street Journal]

21 months

Former member of Congress Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending lewd messages to an underage girl. [BuzzFeed]

21 correctional facilities

An inmate in Missouri is seeking to lengthen his time behind bars: Missouri prisons will go smoke-free by April 1 due to a lawsuit filed by an asthmatic man serving a life sentence. There are 21 correctional facilities in Missouri affected by the order and about 30,000 inmates. [The Associated Press]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

$5.1 million

Amount made by Jeff and Mark Bass last year from royalty rights they hold in Eminem’s song catalog. Now the pair has agreed to sell up to a quarter of those rights to a start up that’s promising investors a share of those royalties, which they say will increase over time. [Financial Times]

$1 trillion

The Graham-Cassidy health care bill, which now appears to likely be dead, would prompt about $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid from 2017 to 2026 compared to funding levels in current law, according to an analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. [FiveThirtyEight]

Like Significant Digits? Like sports? You’ll love Besides the Points, our new sports newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.