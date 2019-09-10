Significant Digits For Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. I’m your host Candice Norwood, taking over for Ollie. Send any tips or suggestions to me..

6 in 10 Americans

Amid this summer’s string of mass shootings, six in 10 Americans fear a similar tragedy could happen in their communities. The poll from ABC News and The Washington Post found that the overwhelming majority of respondents also favor some gun restrictions. Eighty-nine percent support background checks for all gun purchases, and 86 percent support “red flag” laws that permit taking guns away if a judge says an individual is dangerous. [ABC News]

30,000 open jobs

Hey Alexa: Can you find Amazon some workers? The tech company’s takeover includes the Bay Area, Chicago and Northern Virginia, but about 30,000 jobs are still unfilled across the country. The number of openings hints at the country’s strong labor market, with unemployment near a 50-year low at 3.7 percent in August. [The New York Times]

$400,000 to kill a rhino

Some of y’all need new hobbies. A Michigan trophy hunter is planning to import the body of a rare black rhino he paid $400,000 to kill in Namibia last year. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will issue an import permit to Chris D. Peyerk despite the U.S. Endangered Species Act restricting the import of trophies of endangered animals. There is some dispute about whether this rhino belonged to a species that is “critically endangered” or just “vulnerable.” [The Associated Press]

50 U.S. states and territories

In another headache for Google, 50 U.S. states and territories announced a broad antitrust investigation into the tech giant. Google is one of several tech companies to face accusations from public officials that they threaten competition, leading to more expensive and lower quality service for consumers. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that Google “dominates all aspects of advertising on the Internet and searching on the Internet.” [The Washington Post]

A $340,000 watch

A few hundred thousand dollars buys a house or college tuition for most. In Odell Beckham Jr.’s case, that amount will buy a nice-ass watch. During Sunday’s game, against the Tennessee Titans, the new Browns wide receiver wore a luxury watch with a value ranging between $180,000 and $340,000. Beckham’s decision violated NFL rules, which prohibit athletes from wearing hard objects on the field. It doesn’t look like he’ll face a punishment for the violation. But if he’s willing to let that watch get damaged, maybe he could just send it my way? [CBS Sports]

At least 11 Democratic candidates

Who’s in and who’s out of the fourth Democratic presidential debate? So far, at least 11 candidates have qualified, including billionaire activist Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Others like Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson are struggling to get the four polls required to qualify. The fourth debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 and possibly Oct. 16. [FiveThirtyEight]