Significant Digits For Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 — The Las Vegas Shooting

527 injured

At least 59 people are dead and 527 people injured, some critically, by the high-powered gunfire that indiscriminately targeted a crowd of country music fans Sunday night from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. [ABC News]

90 shots in 10 seconds

According to a New York Times analysis of the videos, that’s the shot frequency observed in Las Vegas, which can be compared to the 24 shots in 9 seconds observed in the Orlando attack on a gay night club, where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded in 2016, and to the 98 shots in 7 seconds that a fully automatic rifle can provide. [The New York Times]

273

Based on the definition that a mass shooting involves four or more people shot, the shooting in Las Vegas is the 273rd of the year. Only 275 days have gone by in 2017 so far. [Fortune]

42 guns

That’s the number of guns owned by the killer found either in the hotel room or at his home. There were 23 in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and 19 in his home in Mesquite, NV. In addition, a number of loaded high-capacity magazines were found in his hotel room. Some of the weapons are believed capable of penetrating police armor. The haul included a number of AR-15-style firearms. [ABC News]

64 years old

Suspected gunman Stephen Paddock was 64 years old when he went on his rampage Sunday before killing himself, according to authorities. That makes him among the oldest perpetrator of an attack like this since the mid-sixties. [The Washington Post]

