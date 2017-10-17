Significant Digits For Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

5.3 percent

That’s the percentage of roughly 45,000 spec scrips submitted to The Black List that contained a sexual assault. A disproportionate number of those scripts were written by men. [The Black List Blog]

1992

That’s the last year the New York Yankees — now a game back in postseason play against the Astros — had a sub-.500 record. The team anticipated this would be a rebuilding year; they’re now one of the four teams still in contention for the World Series title. What’s more, they appear to have many prospects developing now that will fuel the organization for years to come, regardless of how this year shakes out. [ESPN]

$24,149

Median amount of money raised every week in the third quarter by a member of Congress in a competitive race. The 37 incumbents analyzed had a median $317,380 raised in Q3. [Michael Beckel, Issue One]

$36,469,896

Amount raised by President Trump’s campaign during the first nine months of the year. [Center for Public Integrity]

1.17 billion pounds

Amount of money earned by the fixed-odds betting terminals in shops around the United Kingdom. The terminals allow users to bet 100 pounds every 20 seconds. Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is considering cutting the maximum allowed wager in an effort to lessen problem gambling in the country, but it would come at a major cost to the owners of those machines. On average, investors surveyed believed the maximum bet would drop to 14.50 pounds. [Bloomberg]

$8 billion

Netflix wants to make half its library original content by 2018, and in order to do so will spend $8 billion next year producing 30 new anime series and 80 original films. For those at home who have lost count, there are only 52 weeks in a given year, which means Netflix will be putting out content at an unheard of clip. [The Verge]

