Significant Digits For Tuesday, May 9, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1993

An American service member was killed in Somalia last week while serving in an “advise and assist” role for the Somali National Army while it fights al-Shabab militants. Two other U.S. service members were hurt. This is the first confirmed U.S. combat death in Somalia since 18 Americans were killed there in 1993 in the “Black Hawk Down” incident. [BBC]

€25,000

An investigation into alleged blasphemy by comedian Stephen Fry was dropped after Irish police could not find enough people outraged over his remarks. (Fry had referred to a “capricious, mean-minded, stupid god.”) Under Ireland’s 2009 Defamation Act, being “grossly abusive or insulting in relation to matters sacred to any religion, thereby intentionally causing outrage among a substantial number of adherents of that religion,” can get you fined up to €25,000 (about $27,000). [The Independent]

$150,000

The famous 1925 Scopes trial, in which attorney Clarence Darrow defended the teaching of evolution against opposing council William Jennings Bryan, took place at the Rhea County courthouse in Dayton, Tennessee. And while there’s been a statue of Bryan outside the courthouse for years, there are now plans for a seven-foot tall, $150,000 bronze statue of Darrow, who represented science teacher John T. Scopes. But not everyone is happy with Darrow’s return. [The Wall Street Journal]

$250,000

The number of colleges and universities in the U.S. that cost more than $250,000 has surpassed 40, according to updated U.S. News and World Report data. [Quartz]

$145 million

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” won the box office this past weekend, pulling in an estimated $145 million domestically. [Yahoo]

$2.4 billion

Coach will buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, a devastating blow to me personally. The deal will reportedly close later this year, at which point I will go from knowing two handbag brands my sister likes to just one. I was doing so well. [Reuters]

