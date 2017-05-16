Significant Digits For Tuesday, May 16, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

10 percent

Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its global workforce, with a focus on salaried employees. The company will cut $3 billion this year. [The Wall Street Journal]

78 percent

An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll found that 78 percent of Americans would prefer that an investigation into ties between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign be led by an independent prosecutor or commission. [CNN]

101 years, 38 days

Age of Bryson William Verdun Hayes, who on Sunday became the oldest person to skydive. [The Guardian]

10,000 boxes

General Mills is setting up a sweepstakes where the prize is one of 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms cereal. When you think about it, this is the closest we’re gonna get to what’s essentially an extremely shabby version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and based on the already ridiculous sugar content of standard Charms, it will almost certainly result in about as many human casualties. Seriously, you can just buy the marshmallows in bulk on the internet if you’re cool with your UPS guy losing all remaining respect for you. [StarTribune]

$7 million

Organizers of the notorious Fyre Festival, a failed attempt at a Bahamas music festival promoted by “influencers,” borrowed up to $7 million in a mad last-minute attempt to make good on the festival’s lofty promises and avoid becoming an international laughing stock, new documents show. It did not go great. [Bloomberg]

$9.7 billion

Twenty-nine states threaten suspension of a person’s driver’s license as a way to make them pay traffic fines. Californians owed their state $9.7 billion in traffic debt last year, and it turns out that people who can’t afford to pay are not magically transformed into people who can afford to pay the minute you take away their license to drive. [The Atlantic]

