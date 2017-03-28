Significant Digits For Tuesday, March 28, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

31-1

The NFL owners voted 31 to 1 to allow the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas. The sole holdout was Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins. [ESPN]

36 percent

President Trump’s approval rating in the latest Gallup poll, a new low for his presidency. The rating was based on interviews conducted over the three days following the failure of his party’s health care bill in Congress. Trump’s Gallup approval rating is now lower than the lowest points of Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower. [Gallup]

40 percent

The special election to fill the GOP-leaning Georgia congressional seat vacated by now-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price is heating up. Democrat Jon Ossoff is leading the 18-person field with 40 percent support, according to a FOX 5/Opinion Savvy poll. He and whatever Republican comes out ahead will face off in a runoff election that is rather tight according to the poll. [Fox 5 Atlanta]

$27,000

Japan has an obsession with expertly grown, high quality fruit. While in the U.S. most people are content to snack on mass-produced grapes, in Japan stores sell immensely flavorful and specifically farmed fruits that are often given as gifts or enjoyed as delicacies. One extreme example: the muskmelon, the most obscenely ideal specimens of which can fetch $27,000 for a pair — [Slate]

$4.5 million

A massive gold coin was stolen from the Bode Museum in Germany on Monday. The “Big Maple Leaf” has a face value of 1 million Canadian dollars ($750,000), but the gold it’s made of is worth about $4.5 million. Based on weight alone — this thing is 221 pounds of nearly pure gold — the theft is being investigated as a multi-person job. [ABC News]

45 million

Number of British one-pound coins that are suspected to be fake. The Royal Mint is rolling out 1.5 billion new coins with a whole suite of security features to cut back on counterfeiting. The new coins enter circulation today. [Bloomberg]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.