Significant Digits For Tuesday, June 27, 2017

23 percent

Percentage of traditional retail jobs in the U.S. located in rural and small metropolitan areas. On the other hand, only 13 percent of e-commerce jobs are in rural or small metros. As the retail business moves increasingly to urban centers and online, the bottom may be falling out for the industry in rural areas already hit by manufacturing closures. [The New York Times]

36.9 kilograms

Seizures of the potent narcotic fentanyl coming into the U.S. from international and express mail carriers in the 2016 fiscal year. In 2013, it was 1.08 kilograms. [The Wall Street Journal]

62 percent

Percentage of Americans who support allowing gays and lesbians to marry legally, with 32 percent opposed. In 2011, the nation was split on the issue 46 percent to 44 percent. In 2007, 37 percent supported same-sex marriage and 54 percent opposed. [Pew Research Center]

93 percent

GOP Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada could be the deciding vote on the Senate bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act. He’s voted in line with President Trump’s stated position on legislation 93 percent of the time thus far. [FiveThirtyEight]

$772 billion

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the GOP’s Senate health care bill on Monday. The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 would cut $772 billion from Medicaid over the next decade, and 15 million fewer people would be on the program’s rolls. Overall, 28 million Americans are projected to be without insurance in 2026 under current law; the CBO says it would be 49 million people under the Senate bill. [FiveThirtyEight]

1.2 trillion photos

Estimated number of digital photographs that will be taken this year worldwide. Thanks to the huge growth in mobile adoption, 85 percent of them will be taken with a phone. A mere 400 billion digital photos were taken in 2011, and just half were taken with a phone. [Recode]

