Significant Digits For Tuesday, June 20, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

6

Number of American films that have made more money in China than they did in the domestic market in 2017. In four of the six cases, Chinese investors bought a stake in the film in exchange for distribution help. [The Wall Street Journal]

27 percent

With the opioid crisis continuing to grow, researchers wondered whether teens and young adults struggling with addiction are actually getting the recommended treatment. A new study looked at 21,000 patients ages 13 to 25 who had been diagnosed with opioid addiction and had good health insurance. Only 27 percent were given treatment medications buprenorphine or naltrexone. [AP News]

61 percent

A Republican voter data firm exposed the data of 198 million Americans, approximately 61 percent of the population. The data contains addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and political sentiment analysis. If you voted, you should probably be worried. [Gizmodo]

77 percent

Gorillas in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo are a huge boost for local tourism, which helps fund conservation efforts. The problem? Adeptly reading the room, the gorillas are absolutely terrified of white people. Fighting in the Congo killed off 77 percent of the country’s Grauer’s gorillas, including nearly all of the ones habituated to humans. The ability of locals to make the gorillas comfortable with foreign tourists could be essential for their survival. [The Wall Street Journal]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

83 percent

Share of sports that reward men and women equally according to a new study. The deficit remains stark in cliff diving, ski jumping, darts, snooker and cycling events. [BBC]

3.5 million

Megyn Kelly’s interview that gave a platform to Sandy Hook Massacre denier and miscellaneous conspiracy theorist clearinghouse Alex Jones did miserably in the ratings, pulling in 3.5 million viewers. A rerun of “60 Minutes” drew 5.3 million viewers against it. [AP News]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.