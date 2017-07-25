Significant Digits For Tuesday, July 25, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

32 years

Microsoft Paint, introduced in 1985, will be phased out of the Windows operating system in its next update. [The Guardian]

209

Number of Democrats who have registered to challenge a member of Congress and have raised $5,000 or more to do so. That is three to four times the number of challengers registered at this point in previous cycles. [Brookings]

$100,000 a month

Monthly operating expenses for fact checking website Snopes, according to estimates. The company’s ownership is currently engaged in a legal battle and has asked for fans to chip in to keep the lights on. [The Atlantic]

$25 million

Cost of the Yara Birkeland, an autonomous electric ship under development and bound for the seas in 2018. That’s about three times the up-front cost of a standard ship of its size, but since it doesn’t need fuel or a crew, operating costs are as much as 90 percent lower than normal. [The Wall Street Journal]

60 million

Monthly active users of Pokemon Go, about a fifth of whom check in daily. [Bloomberg]

$4 billion

Value of a global media rights deal that MP & Silva offered Major League Soccer. The 10-year offer would have quadrupled the rate of the league’s current deal but would have required it to institute a system of promotion and relegation. The MLS turned it down. [ESPN FC]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.