Significant Digits For Tuesday, July 18, 2017

9 years

O.J. Simpson has a strong chance of getting parole on Thursday. He began serving time on a sentence of a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 for his part of a sports memorabilia robbery almost nine years ago. He could be out as early as Oct. 1 if his parole is approved. [USA Today]

53 percent

The Texas legislature is meeting for a special session this summer to consider House Bill 2899, which would strip away school district policies allowing transgender students to use the bathroom they prefer. A Public Religion Research Institute found a majority of Texans, 53 percent, opposed “bathroom bills” targeting the transgender community. [PRRI]

1,005th

The World Golf Ranking of Tiger Woods, the first time he has ever been out of the top 1,000 golfers on earth. [Golf.com]

150,000 attempts

Number of attempts by hackers to penetrate the South Carolina voter registration system on Election Day, according to a new report from the state. [The Wall Street Journal]

35 million

Thailand’s tourism business is booming, but the nation is trying to find out how to get tourism spending up without boosting the raw number of visitors, which this year will number 35 million foreign tourists. Namely, the nation wants their tourists to act more Australian, meaning staying longer and spending more money every day compared to their, say, English counterparts. [Bloomberg]

$26 billion

In 2009, $2.5 billion in subprime auto bonds were sold, a figure that jumped to $26 billion in 2016. Delinquency on paying auto loans is up as well, at 3.82 percent of automotive loans 90 days delinquent or more. Sound familiar to anyone? [Bloomberg]

