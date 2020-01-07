Significant Digits For Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2020

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. Today’s number is $4,500, the average cost of having a baby in the United States, even with medical insurance, according to a data analysis of 657,061 American women who gave birth between 2008 and 2015 by researchers at the University of Michigan.

5,208 yards thrown

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has had a pretty remarkable turnaround, becoming what FiveThirtyEight’s Josh Planos describes as a “potential future No. 1 draft pick.” Burrow has nabbed 8 out of the 65 best single-game QBR performances this season. And during last weekend’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Burrow passed for 493 yards and scored eight touchdowns, an unprecedented accomplishment. His other stats include throwing 5,208 yards, 55 touchdowns, and completing more than 77 percent of his throws, which Planos notes puts Burrow on track to break the all-time record. break the all-time record. [FiveThirtyEight]

5.8-magnitude earthquake

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake happened on the American territory of Puerto Rico shortly before the sun rose on Monday, causing landslides, power outages as well as damage to at least 34 homes. Several more tremors followed in the hours after the initial quake, including a 5.0-magnitude one. The Associated Press says power lines were shaken and five of the damaged homes had collapsed, but no casualties or injuries have been reported. [Associated Press]

80 staffers

The editorial staff of Sports Illustrated announced their plan to form a union on Monday after the legacy magazine saw drastic layoffs in October following the acquisition of the magazine by Maven, a Seattle-based tech and media company. Roughly 80 staffers in print, digital and video are represented by the union. [CNN]

100 percent of import taxes

A new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research says the cost of President Trump’s trade war has been paid almost entirely by American businesses and consumers, not China. Experts and economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University and Princeton said analysis of tax levies found “approximately 100 percent” of import taxes fell on Americans, despite the president’s assertion the country was “taxing the hell out of China.” Some of the implemented tariffs on Chinese goods are as high as 25 percent. [New York Times]