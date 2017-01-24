Significant Digits For Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

More Culture

3:40 a.m.

A 25-year-old Patriots fan drunkenly pulled the fire alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton at 3:40 a.m. Sunday. The Pats’ opponents later that day — the Pittsburgh Steelers — were staying at the Hilton that evening. The fan, Dennis Harrison, has been charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. It should not be difficult to assemble a jury of his peers, in my estimation, because how hard can it be to find 12 drunk Patriots fans in the vicinity of Logan airport? [The Los Angles Times]

45 percent

President Trump currently has a 45 percent job approval rating after three days in the presidency according to the Gallup tracker. All presidents since the beginning of the Gallup tracker have had a net approval rating 32 points or higher, with the exception of President Trump, who has a net approval rating of 0. The same percentage of respondents approve of the job he is doing as the percentage who disapprove. [FiveThirtyEight]

3,000

Approximate number of geese killed by toxic waste emanating from a former copper mine in Montana this past weekend. Regardless of how you feel about geese, toxic waste or copper mines, this should prove an instructive moment for how the Trump Environmental Protection Agency will handle the Superfund site. [The Guardian]

37 million

A report from the pro-choice Center for Reproductive Rights found that should Roe v. Wade be overturned, more than 37 million women in 33 states could live in an area where abortion was illegal. [The Cut]

$250 million

Price of the home at 944 Bel Air Road, and reportedly the most expensive house in America. The 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom home boasts great views of Los Angeles so you can yearn Gatsby-like for that better Old Money lifestyle in the distance, and naturally has five bars inside to deal with all the problems that money causes. [The Guardian]

$37 billion

Aetna’s $37 billion bid to purchase rival insurer Humana was blocked by a judge because of antitrust concerns. If you’re one of the folks waiting for the $48 billion Anthem and Cigna merger to be approved, you’re probably sweating right about now. [Bloomberg]

You really need to sign up for the Significant Digits newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.