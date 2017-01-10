Significant Digits For Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

6 resignations

Yahoo!, the vestigial organ of the U.S. technology scene, will see six board members — including chief executive Marissa Mayer — resign following its acquisition by Verizon. Side note: If you’re one of our Significant Digits subscribers — and if you’re not, sign up now! — and you’re receiving this on a Yahoo mail account, you may want to change that soon. [Venturebeat]

11.3 percent increase

Estimated increase in big-city murders in 2016, according to an analysis of preliminary data by FiveThirtyEight contributor and crime analyst Jeff Asher. The same cohort of cities saw a 14.8 percent rise in murders between 2014 and 2015. Still, murders are down compared to the 1980s and 1990s. [FiveThirtyEight]

35-31

In an upset, Clemson beat favorite Alabama to win the College Football Championship game last night. Alabama led for most of the game, but after a ridiculous series of events, Clemson won with a literal last-second touchdown. [ESPN, FiveThirtyEight]

$100,000

The E-Sports Entertainment Association, which organizes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches and tournaments, said hackers released the personal details of many of its users after the company refused to pay a $100,000 ransom. The hack appears to have included names, email addresses, birth dates and other information for some 1,503,707 user accounts. [ESPN]

-$1.9 million

A new study from the Vera Institute of Justice found that in 2015, New Orleans spent $6.4 million jailing people because they could not pay bills imposed by the city’s criminal justice system. Meanwhile, New Orleans collected $4.5 million from criminal defendants in the form of bail, fines and fees. In other words, the city managed to find a way to lose money collecting bail. [FiveThirtyEight]

$53.2 million

Between 2003 and 2005, the oil and gas company Infineum reported $53.2 million in sales to Iran. During that time, Exxon Mobil had a 50 percent stake in Infineum. Also during that time, the U.S. had sanctions on Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism. Rex Tillerson, a top Exxon executive at the time of the deal and later its CEO, is now President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to run the State Department. [USA Today]

