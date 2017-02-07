Significant Digits For Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

19-for-25

Over the past 25 years, the winner of the top award at the Directors Guild of America Awards went on to win best picture at the Oscars 19 times. That’s a good sign for “La La Land,” as director Damien Chazelle pulled in the DGA prize for best feature-film directing on Saturday. [FiveThirtyEight]

99 companies

Tesla and SpaceX eventually joined 97 other major technology companies, including Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and many others, in signing an amicus brief opposing President Trump’s executive order temporarily blocking all refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. [Business Insider]

$500,000

The jersey Tom Brady wore during his Super Bowl win on Sunday has gone missing, and the Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate (along with the Houston police). The shirt could be worth $300,000 as memorabilia — maybe even $500,000 — according to an estimate in the New York Post, but only so long as it’s found soon and authenticated. [The New York Post]

11 million TVs

Number of internet-connected televisions sold by Vizio since 2010. Apparently, Vizio has been hawking TVs that “automatically tracked what consumers were watching and transmitted that data back to its servers.” This led to an Federal Trade Commission crackdown, a mandated data deletion and penalties totaling some $3.7 million. [FTC]

$20 million

Sunday’s Super Bowl overtime meant an estimated $20 million more in ad revenue for Fox, as the network got to air an additional four spots. [Adweek]

117.7 million viewers

Peak viewership of Super Bowl LI, just as the game was going into overtime. That’s slightly higher than another good moment in the broadcast, Lady Gaga’s halftime show, which pulled in 117.5 million. Overall, the game drew its smallest audience in four years — 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. [Reuters]

