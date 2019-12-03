Significant Digits for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. Today’s number is $9.4 billion expected in online shopping sales on Monday according to Adobe Inc., many of which were made between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

2,400 square feet department store

After closing its 676,000-square-foot flagship in New York City earlier this year, Lord & Taylor is returning to island of Manhattan but with a much smaller space. Bloomberg News reports the new location will be in SoHo rather than Fifth Avenue, and will total only 2,400 square feet. What’s more, interested shoppers will have just two weeks to check out the store’s “tightly curated” offerings. [Bloomberg News]

162 on the air quality index

Lahore, Pakistan is experiencing genuinely alarming levels of air pollution, with the most recent measurements showing more than 162 on the Air Quality Index. The international air quality monitoring agency, AirVisual, says the air in the provincial capital city is contaminated with “very fine” particles of dust that have a greater likelihood of being inhaled by humans and animals and can cause health problems due to their small size. Local health experts said the pollution has led to eye infections and chest congestion, as well as other conditions requiring hospitalization. [The Express Tribune]

$4 billion in possible church payouts

Fifteen states have either extended or suspended the statute of limitations on clergy sexual abuse, including populous states like California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which means there may be as many as 5,000 new cases totaling $4 billion in payouts, according to the AP. [Associated Press]

46 percent of undocumented immigrants

Undocumented immigrants who cross the southern border of the United States unlawfully have received a lot of attention from the Trump Administration. But a new report from the New York Times shows that a significant number of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. actually entered the country legally, through valid work, study or other kinds of temporary visas, and many aren’t from countries south of the U.S. border. Data from the Center for Migration Studies shows people who stay in the U.S. past their visa expiration date make up approximately 46 percent of the country’s 10.7 million undocumented immigrants. Nearly one million hailed from Mexico, but 330,000 Indians overstayed their visas between 2010 and 2017, not to mention large shares of people from China, Venezuela, the Philippines, Brazil and Colombia. [New York Times]

90 percent decline in weekday visitors

Disney theme parks are one of the fastest-growing parts of the company, especially as new locations have cropped up around the world. But the ongoing protests in Hong Kong have taken a toll on theme-park revenue, as the number of visitors to the city’s Disneyland theme park has dwindled. The Wall Street Journal reports the park’s operating income dropped $55 million in its most recent quarter and one staff employee estimated the number of weekday visitors had fallen by approximately 90 percent since the protests began. [Wall Street Journal]

250 young journalists

The American media industry has seen thousands of layoffs in the last few years across legacy and new media organizations alike, but Report for America offered a rare piece of good news on Monday. The journalism initiative announced it was placing 250 young journalists in 164 news organizations next year, including daily newspapers, local TV stations, public radio stations and digital-only websites. [The Wrap]

CORRECTION (Dec. 3, 2019, 11:16 a.m.): A previous version of this article incorrectly located Lahore. It is in Pakistan, not India.