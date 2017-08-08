Significant Digits For Tuesday, August 8, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

10 weeks

Monday night Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelorette arrived at the end of her 10-week journey and selected Bryan Abasolo as the winner of the competition. Abasolo was also the recipient of the show’s prized first impression rose; 17 percent of those who had received it in past seasons went on to win the competition. Abasolo’s victory only improves that rose’s predictive power. [FiveThirtyEight]

36 percent

Percentage of respondents to a CNN/SSRS poll who said they consider the first 200 days of President Trump’s presidency a success. Fifty-nine percent considered the first 200 days a failure. The first 200 days of President George W. Bush and President Obama saw success assessments of 56 percent and 51 percent, respectively. [CNN]

37 percent

Percentage of respondents to a SurveyMonkey poll indicating they thought it was entirely inappropriate for workers to be asked to contribute money toward purchasing gifts for executives in their company. [FiveThirtyEight]

52 seats

Republicans do not need to win any swing states in order to achieve a Senate majority, given that there are 52 Senate seats in states where they beat the national presidential vote by a margin of five points or more. This imbalanced landscape is a recent phenomenon. In 1980, there were 18 states where the presidential margin was 5 points or more in favor of Democrats, and 18 states where it was 5 points or more in favor of Republicans. [FiveThirtyEight]

76 percent

76 percent of SAG-AFTRA members who voted on a new labor contract supported a new deal that gives actors improved residuals on digital streaming platform products. [Variety]

$489 million

It appears financial crime enforcement is down, judging by fines assessed. The Wall Street Journal looked at the aggregate penalties laid down by the SEC, CFTC and FIRA in the first half of 2017 and the amount — $489 million — is down substantially from last year, when $1.4 billion in fines were assessed in the same period. [The Wall Street Journal]

