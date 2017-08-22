Significant Digits For Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

9 percent

Rating are way up in 2017 for feel-good television network Hallmark Channel, with viewership up 9 percent so far this year. This doesn’t even factor in the huge Christmas bump for the cable channel, which in the holiday season punches up there among the likes of Fox News and ESPN. [The Washington Post]

11 songs

A Bloomberg analysis of the top 20 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 over the past three years found that the most popular brand name dropped was — somewhat unexpectedly — Rolls-Royce, which was mentioned in 11 songs. Eight of the top 12 brands are vehicles; the other four are Hennessy cognac, Nike’s Air Jordan sneakers, Rolex watches and Xanax. I really hope Xanax never makes a car. [Bloomberg]

17 percent

Your car may be losing value faster than in the past: On average, the value of a U.S. used car dropped 17 percent over the past 12 months. In 2014, that figure was 9.5 percent. There’s a glut of automobiles for sale, which drives prices down. On the other hand, this may explain why automakers pursue pop stars to move products. [Bloomberg]

56 percent

Share of Americans who disapprove of the way President Trump handled the events in Charlottesville, Va., according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. [The Washington Post]

1,320 statues of Lenin

Ukraine has completed its goal of removing all 1,320 statues of Vladimir Lenin from public spaces. An additional 1,069 Soviet monuments have also been removed. [The Independent]

2,859 percent increase

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” saw a huge spike on Spotify yesterday in the United States, the same day a total solar eclipse swept the nation. Alternative theory: I seriously crushed the Bonnie Tyler song at karaoke last week, prompting a nationwide re-evaluation of the work. I’m just saying it’s worth investigating. [Quartz]

