Significant Digits For Tuesday, April 9, 2019

9 USB drives, 5 SIM cards & 4 cell phones

Not to mention another cell phone, a thumb drive (carrying malware), a hard drive, several debit cards, some $8,000 in cash and “a radio frequency device that detects hidden cameras.” Those were the possessions, according to court records, of Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman who was arrested at Mar-a-Lago late last month after telling the Secret Service she was there to use the pool. [The New York Times]

28 seconds

R. Kelly, the R&B singer who pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse earlier this year, made a paid appearance earlier this week at a club in Springfield, Illinois. Tickets cost anywhere from $50 to $100, but Kelly only performed for 28 seconds. He then spent some 35 minutes “taking selfies, dancing and conversing with fans.” [Associated Press]

13 parents

Thirteen parents, including the actress Felicity Huffman, and one coach will plead guilty in a college-cheating scandal, according to federal prosecutors. Huffman paid at least $15,000 in an entrance-exam-cheating scheme for her eldest daughter. The parents and coach have all been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud. Fifty people in all were charged in the scam. [NPR]

12-to-1 bet

This weekend’s Masters tournament may be Tiger Woods’s last best shot at another green jacket, my colleague Neil Paine writes. Woods, 43, is starting off strong with 12-to-1 odds, and has outplayed much younger rivals in recent seasons: He currently ranks sixth in the PGA in total strokes gained per round, trailing only Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. [FiveThirtyEight]

Nearly 60,000 pounds of “meat-stuffed sandwiches”

Nearly 60,000 pounds of “meat-stuffed sandwiches” are being recalled by J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. because they may be contaminated with semi-transparent plastic. Lovers of Bremer Classic Pepperoni Pizza Hot Stuffed Sandwiches and Bremer Classic Ham and Cheese Hot Stuffed Sandwiches: caveat emptor, for more reasons than one. [USA Today]

73 python eggs

Researchers studying invasive species in the Florida Everglades discovered a 17-foot, 140-pound python, reportedly a record size for the swamp. More nightmare fuel: It contained 73 python eggs. The researchers, however, captured and killed the snake. [The Washington Post]

