Significant Digits For Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017

11 hospitals

Reeling from a direct hit from a hurricane, Puerto Rico is edging toward crisis. Only 11 of the U.S. territory’s 69 hospitals had fuel and power as of Tuesday. The issue prompted artist Pitbull to send his plane to fly chemotherapy patients out of the island. [CNN]

12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent

The new GOP tax plan would condense the number of tax brackets for individuals, from the current seven down to three. The new brackets would pay taxes at the 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent marginal rates, with the highest earners seeing a cut from the top 39.6 percent rate. [The New York Times]

401 yards

Going into Week 4 of the NFL season, rookie running back Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs has 401 rushing yards in his first three games, more than 26 of the 32 teams in the league taken as as whole. Granted, two of the other teams have already had a bye, but Hunt is a star right out the gate nonetheless. [NFL]

1,723 violations

Over three out of every five traffic citations in downtown San Francisco from April 1 through June 30 were for vehicles that were associated with a ride sharing company like Uber or Lyft. Ride share vehicles incurred 1,723 of the 2,656 violations in the period. [SFist]

5,000 Amazon employees

Amazon has rolled out new versions of the hardware that carries its Alexa virtual personal assistant. The company now has over 5,000 people working specifically on the product. [Quartz]

$200,000

And in other “musicians spending money” news, B.o.b, the music artist, has begun a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $200,000 towards determining if Earth is round. At press time several thousand dollars have been committed to the project. [CNN]

