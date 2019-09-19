Significant Digits For Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. I’m your host Candice Norwood, taking over for Ollie. Send any tips or suggestions to me.

At least $184,000

Some Air Force crew members are getting nice, Trump-owned digs abroad. Since 2017, the Pentagon has reportedly spent at least $184,000 at Trump’s Scottish Turnberry resort. The bulk of the cost has gone to accommodations for several dozen flight crews making refueling stops. In the previous two years, the Defense Department spent far less at Trump Turnberry: $64,380. See any potential conflicts here? [The New York Times]

More than $100,000 in donations

It started with a plea for beer money. Carson King attended an ESPN College GameDay rally in Iowa with a sign that read: “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” and listed his Venmo account. When a lot of money started coming his way, King pledged to buy one case of beer and donate the rest to the University of Iowa’s children’s hospital. After matching donations by both Busch Light and Venmo, the hospital will receive more than $100,000. Not all heroes wear capes — some just want a cold Busch Light. [Des Moines Register]

Nearly 60 U.S. mayors

Mayor Pete appears to be popular among his peers. Almost five dozen current and former mayors across the country co-signed a USA Today column endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president in the 2020 Democratic primary. [Politico]

2 Amish men and a 12-pack

A couple of Amish dudes were drinking alcohol, carrying a 12-pack of beer and driving their horse and buggy in Ohio. When authorities attempted to question them about drinking and driving, the men made a run for it and escaped into the woods. The authorities have turned the horse over to a local farmer until the two men come forward. Tell me: Did they at least grab the beer? [CNN]

About 40 board members

Facebook has released a plan to create an independent “oversight” board to make content moderation decisions. The board will eventually consist of 40 members who will hold three-year terms, Facebook said. Decisions will be binding except when Facebook determines that carrying out a ruling would be illegal. [CNBC]

3 overdoses

Democratic donor and businessman Ed Buck has been arrested. In the past two years, three men have overdosed at Buck’s Los Angeles apartment; two have died. Los Angeles County prosecutors say Buck injected the man who most recently overdosed with methamphetamine, but he survived. They have charged Buck with running a drug house, among other crimes. Buck has donated thousands of dollars to Democratic causes. [NPR]