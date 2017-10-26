Significant Digits For Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

More than 20 Republicans

Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey has raised a red flag on GOP plans to eliminate the state and local income tax deduction as part of their tax reform plan. Deducting state and local taxes disproportionately benefits constituents in states that have higher state and local taxes, such as New York and New Jersey. MacArthur estimates that there are more than 20 Republicans in the House opposed to getting rid of the deduction, and they’re making noise about voting against a budget resolution scheduled to come up Thursday that would pave the way for tax reform. [Bloomberg]

45 states

Walgreens is now stocking an FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone in all of its pharmacies nationwide. Naloxone reverses the effects of opioids and can stymie an overdose. The drug, Narcan, is obtainable without a prescription in 45 states. [The Daily Herald]

70 percent

Vaping is becoming illegal indoors in the entirety of New York State. Previously, 70 percent of municipalities had banned the use of electronic cigarettes inside. The remaining 30 percent will now get to go to the mall in peace, without a bunch of teenagers blowing plumes of nicotine-laced, apple-berry-popcorn vapor into their faces. At least cigarette smoke had the decency of dissipating rather than remaining fog-like at sidewalk level. [BBC]

$70

A National Parks Service proposal would raise the cost to drive into a national park from $25-$30 to $70, as well as double the cost for people entering the park on foot. The proposal would apply to 17 national parks during the 2018 peak season. [CNN]

75 percent

Percentage of Puerto Rico that is still without power as of Wednesday, over a month after being hit by two hurricanes. In positive news, Tesla has restored power to San Juan’s Hospital del Niño, using a combination of solar power and batteries. [NPR]

