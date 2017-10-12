Significant Digits For Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

26 percent down

The Tonight Show on NBC’s ratings have dropped substantially while rivals — Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” and Jimmy Kimmel’s “Live” — are increasingly winning late night. Fallon’s ratings are down 26 percent last week compared to the same period last year. It’s a shame that topical, incisive comedy is beating out the comedic stylings of Jimmy Fallon — from the iconic Lick it For Ten to the hard-hitting but fair Competitive Spit Takes. [Vulture]

62 percent

At the top 75 Silicon Valley companies women comprise only 23 percent of technical roles. While that sector can be rather fond of deflecting blame, Sephora — the global cosmetics conglomerate — is putting them to shame when it comes to developing and rewarding that kind of talent, as seen with 62 percent of the firm’s technology ranks being women. [The Wall Street Journal]

$180,000 per year

Yearly salary that Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore received from the Foundation for Moral Law. Moore had preciously claimed he did not take a salary because he did not want to be a burden for the network of donors. Nonetheless he got over a million dollars in compensation from 2007 to 2012. [The Washington Post]

200,000 meals a day

FEMA is providing 200,000 meals a day to Puerto Rico, but officials acknowledge there are 2 million people who need food meaning there’s at least a daily shortfall of 1.8 million to 2.8 million meals ever day. [The Guardian]

$621 million

Amount of money New York doles out in film and television subsidies every year. All told, it’s pretty vague who benefits from this: On one hand, production does come to New York, on the other it’s unclear exactly if the economy comes out ahead, but most of all I saw my bodega once on “Orange Is The New Black” and it threw me for a loop for days. [The Village Voice]

$4.9 billion

House Republicans have released a $36.5 billion package that would kick $18.7 billion towards FEMA’s disaster relief fund — with $4.9 billion as a loan for Puerto Rico rather than aid — and a $16 billion payout to the National Flood Insurance Program. [The Intercept]

