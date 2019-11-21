Significant Digits for Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

10 times more likely

It can be really difficult to find in-network mental health providers. A new report has found access to in-network mental health care services in the U.S. continues to get worse, despite a law designed to prevent this problem. The study looked at two years of claims data from across the country, but found patients in states like Connecticut, New York, and Maryland were 10 times more likely to go out of network for behavioral health-care office visits than for primary care visits and were much more likely to incur higher costs. [Bloomberg Businessweek]

72 percent of Gen Z consumers

Young people apparently love going to the bank. A new study from Adobe Analytics showed 72 percent of Gen Z consumers have visited a physical bank branch at least monthly, and 60 percent of Millennials also did the same. These results were much higher than the 50 percent of Gen X respondents and 55 percent of Boomers who participated in the study. Maybe there are bank TikTok accounts I don’t know about? [CNN Business]

1st in passing statistics

When you look at the statistics from the past 11 weeks in the NFL, it’s clear that quarterback Dak Prescott of The Dallas Cowboys is a contender for most valuable player. Prescott is now first in the league in passing yards (3,221), yards per attempt (8.82) and passing play success rate. If Prescott’s top performance continues throughout the season, FiveThirtyEight’s Michael Salfino and Neil Paine say he could become the game’s top-paid quarterback. [FiveThirtyEight]

$1 Japanese hotel room

Many travelers work hard to save money and stay under budget when going on vacation, but one Japanese hotel might be asking too much in exchange for its steep discount price. Room No. 8 at the Asahi Ryokan hotel in Fukuoka can be available to guests for only $1, but only if they agree to appear on a constant live stream from inside their room. Sex is not allowed. [Washington Post]

11 counts of fraud and tax evasion

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sold more than 100,000 copies of her self-published children’s books, but federal prosecutors allege she didn’t actually print them all. That, and other alleged illegal behavior, has resulted in 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. Pugh is alleged to have used the money from the book sales to buy a house and pay down personal debt. [Baltimore Sun]

5 top Grammy nominations

Lizzo might be well-known around the world for her DNA test results and feeling good as hell, but as of Wednesday, she’s also a major nominee for several categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The multi-talented singer-songwriter, flautist, and rapper was nominated for song of the year, record of the year, best new artist, best pop solo performance and best R&B performance. [National Public Radio]