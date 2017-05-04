Significant Digits For Thursday, May 4, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

22 appearances

Official public appearances by President Donald Trump that have not been at the White House, Air Force One, an agency of government or Mar-a-Lago. Other recent presidents were far more willing to leave the bubble, with Obama making 62 appearances in his first 100 days as President, Bush making 80 and Clinton making 46. [Reuters]

60 people

The election in France is heating up, and 60 sports personalities have now signed a letter backing centrist Emmanuel Macron over the extreme right’s Marine Le Pen. [Bloomberg]

61 percent

Percentage of Americans who oppose laws that allow business owners to refuse to serve gay and lesbian people on account of their religious beliefs. Only about 30 percent of the country supports those laws, but half of white evangelical protestants back them. [PRRI]

64 percent

Percentage of New York City drivers who admitted they drove 10+ miles per hour above the speed limit. Manhattan has the fewest speeders and Staten Island had the most, thus justifying your decision to never go to Staten Island. [Gothamist]

80

About 7,000 FARC members are in demobilization camps around Colombia, and there’s already one sign that the peace process could be good: there’s a baby boom among the former rebels! About 80 women in the demobilization camps are pregnant, and about 60 babies have already been born since the agreement to end the war. [WBUR]

85 percent

Casinos in the Philippines are making bank with high rollers phoning in their bets. As much as 85 percent of the money in VIP rooms may come from people betting by proxy. That’s a huge chunk of change: $27 billion was bet this way last year. The issue? This is an awesome way to launder money and U.S. officials are considering it a risk. [Bloomberg]

