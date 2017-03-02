Significant Digits For Thursday, Mar. 2, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2 meetings

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on two separate occasions last year while Sessions was assisting President Donald Trump with his presidential campaign. This contradicts what Sessions told the Senate during his confirmation hearing: that he did not meet with any Russian official during the campaign. [The Washington Post]

60 dead birds, 14 stunned

The new US Bank stadium in Minneapolis is dangerous to far more than consistency at the quarterback position: Its giant glass wall is killing dozens of birds. Bird-lovers canvassed the stadium over 11 weeks last fall and inventoried 60 dead and 14 stunned birds around the complex. [The Guardian]

63.5° Fahrenheit

After verification, a March 2015 reading of 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit at an Antarctic research base has been confirmed as the hottest temperature ever measured on the continent. This strikes me as bad. [Yahoo]

100 percent

Intel claims it’s achieved 100 percent pay parity for women and minorities. Women now comprise 25.8 percent of the company’s employees. [Fortune, Intel]

$14,617

A 90-year-old piece of mold sold for $14,617 at auction. In deference to the mold, it was from the laboratory of Dr. Alexander Fleming, the fellow who discovered earth’s most famous fungus, the one from which he derived penicillin. [The Associated Press]

$165,000

Ali Cobby Eckermann, an unemployed poet, was stunned to learn she had been awarded the $165,000 Windham-Campbell Prize while living in a caravan. [NPR]

