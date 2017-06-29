Significant Digits For Thursday, June 29, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

7 counties

Number of Alabama counties that have not issued any marriage licenses since the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage in June 2015. Prior to that ruling, from 2012 through 2014, the seven counties averaged 1,855 marriages per year. [Ballotpedia]

59 percent

Tailored Brands Inc. — which owns the now-merged Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse — has seen its stock drop 59 percent from the beginning of the year through Tuesday’s close. The latest blow: American Airlines dropped its contract with Tailored Brands to supply the airline with uniforms. Do you have any idea how seriously you have to screw up for an airline to be dissatisfied with your customer service experience? [Bloomberg]

80 wins

Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are parting ways. Jackson’s tenure as president of the Knicks was … tumultuous. He was really good at underpaying rookies and also very good at overpaying veterans. Under Jackson’s stewardship, New York went 80-166. [FiveThirtyEight]

80 hospitals

Almost 80 rural hospitals have permanently closed in the U.S. since 2010. Five closed in Alabama. Those closures are just one way in which the U.S. health care system is failing black Americans in the rural South. [FiveThirtyEight]

120 gigawatt-hours per year

Cheap batteries are about to flood the world and potentially revolutionize how we use power. The U.S., led by Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc, will push out more than 35 gigawatt-hours of batteries per year by 2021, according to a Bloomberg report. But it’s China where the real glut is happening; China has plans to build factories capable of putting out more than 120 gigawatt-hours annually, combined, by the same year. [Bloomberg]

$701,095

Eater got a look at the books for a fancy restaurant opening in San Francisco. And it’s tough to get a food business going these days (at least in San Francisco). In the end, it cost $701,095 to get the restaurant open, with the hope of making $1.8 million in sales in the restaurant’s first year. [SF Eater]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.