Significant Digits For Thursday, June 22, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

5

Uber founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as the CEO of the troubled ride-hailing company Tuesday after five major investors in the company called for his resignation. [The New York Times]

10 percent stake

The Wall Street Journal fired its chief foreign affairs correspondent after the Associated Press uncovered evidence that the journalist was involved in business deals with an Iranian-born arms dealer who had been one of his sources. The reporter, Jay Solomon, was allegedly offered a 10 percent stake in a company by his source, though it isn’t clear whether he ever formally accepted. [POLITICO, Associated Press]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

11-1

On Friday, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby after the jury was unable to come to a verdict in several days of deliberations. ABC News has learned that on two counts of felony aggravated indecent assault, the jury was hung 10-2 in favor of a guilty verdict, and on a third count they were hung 11-1 in favor of a guilty verdict. [ABC News]

50 percent

Share of white Americans who believe black Americans face a lot of discrimination. [PRRI]

$700 million

George Clooney’s tequila brand Casamigos was bought by global liquor juggernaut Diageo for $700 million up front and $300 million over the next 10 years depending on performance. [ABC 7 New York]

$1.2 billion

Consulting firm McKinsey projects banks will cut spending on investment research by $1.2 billion as a result of new European regulation requiring greater transparency regarding research and analyst fees. This is a huge hit to the analyst field, potentially. [Bloomberg]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.