Significant Digits For Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

$84 billion in revenue

Apple forecasted $84 billion in revenue for its most recent fiscal quarter. That’s below analysts’ estimate of $91.5 billion. Apple blamed sluggish iPhone sales and slow sales in China due to economic deceleration there following a trade war with the U.S. Apple stock fell nearly 8 percent on the news. [Reuters]

$2,000 price cut

Tesla announced a $2,000 price cut across all of its car models. It also reported on its deliveries — a report that “disappointed investors” and sent Tesla shares down 9 percent. The stock market — boy, I don’t know. [CNBC]

45 million subscriber accounts

According to Netflix, 45 million of its subscribers’ accounts — or nearly one-third of its total 137 million subscribers — have watched “Bird Box,” a thriller starring Sandra Bullock that Rotten Tomatoes gives 64 percent and describes in part: “Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel.” Hate when that happens. My friend Leslie watched the first three minutes of the film over the holiday and said it had been OK so far. [Associated Press]

2nd straight day

The Democratic Republic of Congo cut internet and SMS service in the country for the second straight day on Tuesday, following a “chaotic presidential election,” in what an advisor to the president there described as an effort to maintain order after “fictitious results” had begun to circulate on social media. Both the incumbent and challenging parties have maintained that they will secure victory. Complete election results are expected Jan. 6. Internet service in the U.S., unfortunately, continues to be very up and running. [Reuters]

$73 million deal

Christian Pulisic is part of a brand new, nearly $73 million deal with the English soccer club Chelsea, making the 20-year-old Pennsylvanian the most expensive American soccer player ever. He currently plays for the German club Dortmund, where he’s been since he was 16. [NPR]

78 percent chance

Speaking of English soccer, Liverpool are now 78 percent favorites to win the Premier League, followed by Manchester City at 20 percent, with the season only at its halfway point. The two squads have essentially swapped places over the last few weeks — with Liverpool’s chances skyrocketing and Man City’s plummeting — following a nightmarish holiday stretch for City. [FiveThirtyEight]

