Significant Digits For Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.



Since 1971

The Pakistan military has said that it shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a fighter pilot, a day after India struck inside Pakistani territory. They are the first attacks across the Line of Control separating the two countries since a war in 1971, and represent “a major escalation between the two nuclear powers over Kashmir,” per the BBC. [BBC]

$23 billion more

A new report from a nonprofit called EdBuild found that predominantly white school districts received $23 billion more than districts predominantly serving students of color. That translates to $2,226 less per every student enrolled in an “average nonwhite school district.” The CEO of the nonprofit said that “the school funding system has inherited all of the historical ills of where we have forced and incentivized people to live.” [NPR]

4 journalists

The White House banned four journalists — from the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, the Los Angeles Times and Reuters — from covering a dinner between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The reporters’ alleged transgression? “Shouted questions” during earlier meetings between the two leaders, including one about the testimony of Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. [The Washington Post]

4,556 complaints

According to Department of Health and Human Services documents, there have been 4,556 complaints of sexual abuse against unaccompanied minors in government custody received by the Office of Refugee Resettlement — and 1,303 received by the Department of Justice, which include 178 allegations of sexual abuse by adult staff, according to Axios. “These are vulnerable children in difficult circumstances, and ORR fully understands its responsibility to ensure that each child is treated with the utmost care,” the department said in response. [Axios]

29 animal-related incidents

The New York City subway system has become notorious in recent years for its delays. Last year, 268 trains were delayed by 29 incidents involving animals. These incidents involved dogs, a goose, two goats and a kitten. [The Brooklyn Daily Eagle]

17.9 percent predicted

NFL scouts, coaches and GMs are terrible at identifying quarterback prospects, my colleague Josh Hermsmeyer writes. “All of this uncertainty makes the NFL draft extremely exciting: You never know for certain who will be good and who will be an absolute bust.” The single best college stat that does translate from college success to the NFL? Completion percentage. It predicts 17.9 percent of a quarterback’s NFL performance. [FiveThirtyEight]

Love digits? Find even more in FiveThirtyEight’s book of math and logic puzzles, “The Riddler.” I hope you dig it.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, please send it to @ollie.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter.

From ABC News: