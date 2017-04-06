Significant Digits For Thursday, April 6, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1 day

A day after its debut, Pepsi pulled a controversial ad that co-opted the imagery of peaceful protest to sell Pepsi’s sugar water. (A Kardashian was also involved.) The ad received an immediate backlash from many online, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter. [The Guardian]

34.6 percent

There are 94 federal courts in the U.S., but for those who want to sue a company over patent infringement — a strategy that is a lynchpin of the controversial business model of so-called “patent trolls” — it’s clear where to go. Between 20014 and 2016, 34.6 percent of patent cases were heard in the Eastern District of Texas, a district that has been kinder to infringement claims than others. A case before the Supreme Court could cut down on this kind of forum shopping. [Quartz]

70 percent

Projected growth in the global population of Muslims between 2015 and 2060, compared to 32 percent overall population growth. The only other faith projected to meet or exceed global growth is Christianity, with 34 percent growth in population size. [Pew Research Center]

84.7 percent

As of this morning, taser-making company Taser is now called Axon, mainly because they’re diversifying to be a body camera business. Sales of police body cameras are up 84.7 percent from 2015 as demand swells across the United States. Of the cities that have adopted body cameras for police, Axon has scored deals with over 85 percent of them. [The Huffington Post]

$8.3 million

Amount raised by Democrat Jon Ossoff in his bid for the special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, which is rather stunning; it’s an order of magnitude higher than what any of his GOP rivals hauled in over the same period, and nationwide the average winning House candidate spends $1.5 million. [The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Alex Seitz-Wald]

$7.5 billion

Panera Bread sold to German firm JAB — which also owns Krispy Kreme and Einstein bagel — for $7.5 billion. With Chipotle stumbling in the fast casual restaurant sector after E. coli incidents, Panera’s doing very well in the market. [CNN]

