Significant Digits For Thursday, April 20, 2017

21 years

After 21 years at Fox News, Bill O’Reilly is out. [Deadline]

21 years

Yahoo has filed its final quarterly report as a publicly traded company — the last one in its 21-year history. Next up, being part of Verizon, which acquired Yahoo in a deal that’s expected to be finalized in June. Well, unless the deal with Verizon somehow falls apart. [The New York Times]

51 points

Last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook set a NBA playoff record for points in a game while also notching a triple double. He amassed 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. And the Thunder still lost to the Houston Rockets, going down 0-2 in the series. [ESPN]

54 percent

Percentage of Americans who believe “science and religion are often in conflict.” That view is most popular among the religiously unaffiliated (65 percent) and black Protestants (62 percent). [PRRI]

65 percent

Nationwide name recognition for Press Secretary Sean Spicer. For perspective, as Politico wrote, Spicer is roughly as well-known nationally as Rob Portman is in Ohio, which first elected him to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Spicer has held this gig for roughly 90 days. [POLITICO]

20,000 retired miners

Over 20,000 retired miners will see their government-funded health benefits lapse in late April if President Trump and GOP members of Congress fail to come up with a legislative fix. [The New York Times]

