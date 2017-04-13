Significant Digits For Thursday, April 13, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

5 years

For at least the past five years, Apple has been working on a way to measure blood glucose levels without having to puncture the skin. It’s a huge unsolved project in biomedical tech, and the first group to solve it will be poised to become the most sought-after supplier for diabetes testing supplies. [CNBC]

35 percent

In order for Russian theaters to show the eagerly anticipated “The Fate of the Furious” movie on time, they were forced by the culture ministry to devote 35 percent of screenings to “Time of the First,” a patriotic historical film about the first spacewalk. Despite the mandatory fun, the film fell short of box-office expectations. But, hey, at least they get their car movie on time. [The Hollywood Reporter]

100

With goals against Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid has become the first soccer player to score 100 goals in UEFA European competition. [Squawka Football]

311

Aggregate number of gear shifts over the course of the first seven Fast and Furious movies. With a new film in the canon out today, Bloomberg has blown the doors off with its deepest-ever analysis of the films, including the findings that they’ve become considerably more furious (more heisting) and less fast (less racing) over time. [Bloomberg]

$7.5 million

How much St. Louis lost in property taxes alone when the Rams left for Los Angeles, according to a lawsuit against the Rams and NFL filed by St. Louis city, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

$13 million

Value of loans a shell company controlled by Paul Manafort received from two Donald Trump-associated businesses on Aug. 19, 2016, according to records. Manafort had resigned from running Trump’s presidential bid earlier that day. [The New York Times]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.