Significant Digits For Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. I’m your host Candice Norwood, taking over for Ollie. Send any tips or suggestions to me.

At least 276,000 women

While abortions across the U.S. are down overall, the number of women leaving their home states to terminate pregnancies has slightly increased. At least 276,000 women had out-of-state procedures between 2012 and 2017, according to an Associated Press analysis, a half percentage point rise. Thirteen states saw a rise in the number of non-local women having abortions. This comes as many state lawmakers country significantly restrict abortion access. [The Associated Press]

49-point gap

How is the U.S. economy doing? Americans’ opinions on that question range from spectacular to dumpster fire depending on their political party. Quinnipiac University’s latest national poll of registered voters found big gaps between Republicans and Democrats. Eighty-eight percent of Republicans view the state of economy favorably, while only 39 percent of Democrats feel the same. Republicans’ views have become increasingly more positive during Trump’s tenure; Democrats and independents, however, are a different story. [FiveThirtyEight]

19 years old

On Saturday, a Canadian teen beat an American queen. Serena Williams lost in the final round of the U.S. open to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu. With scores of 6-3 and 7-5, Andreescu is the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title. The loss for Williams disrupted her attempt to match a record of 24 Grand Slam titles. “This year has been a dream come true,” Andreescu said after the match, calling Williams a “true legend of this sport.” We agree, Bianca. [ABC News]

About $1.7 million

Things aren’t looking good for the affiliates of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier. Joichi Ito, director of MIT’s Media Lab, resigned from his role Saturday after revealing his efforts to conceal financial ties to Epstein. Ito received about $1.7 million from Epstein, which went both to the Media Lab and Ito’s own investment funds. In addition to the MIT departure, Ito also left the boards of three organizations: the MacArthur Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The New York Times Company. [The New York Times]

29 companies

Colombia is on track to become a medical marijuana powerhouse. The South American country now has more than two dozen legal cannabis companies that have invested more than $600 million in building new facilities. The government legalized medical marijuana in 2016 and the country now exports products to Canada and the U.K. [NPR]

70,000 people

Bahamians are still reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. A reported 70,000 people in the country now face homelessness after the Category 5 storm struck. This number does not include the thousands left with significantly damaged homes. The death toll as of now is 43, though government officials fear it could be much higher. “The sewers are coming up … Bodies are in the harbor,” one woman told CNN. “It seems like we’re in a movie.” [CNN]