Significant Digits For Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

8 nations

On Sunday, President Trump ordered restrictions on travel to the U.S. from citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela, North Korea, and Chad. The president’s ban on travelers from Sudan, Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia — all Muslim-majority nations — was set to expire Sunday. [Bloomberg]

62 signatories

Number of Roman Catholic scholars and clergy who signed a 25-page “filial correction” letter accusing the pope of spreading heresy when he published “The Joy of Love.” That document was viewed by some in the faith as reaching out to divorced and remarried Catholics. The Catholic Church has a long history of handling grievances from concerned clergy without issue, right? [The Associated Press]

$20,000 to $50,000

Lawyers are pricey, especially D.C. lawyers. As special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian electoral interference expands, more and more people who were associated with the Trump campaign are feeling the financial pinch. Just lawyering up to help prepare for congressional testimony could set someone back $20,000 to $50,000 in fees, and a grand jury subpoena for a witness could lead to legal fees in excess of $100,000. [Bloomberg]

$37,933

“Victoria and Abdul,” an opening salvo in the awards-bait movie season, made $37,933 per-screen this past weekend at the box office, a high among the post-Toronto International Film Festival releases. [The Wrap]

$300,000

Gatorade reached a $300,000 settlement with California over a mobile game that apparently insulted water. The game — downloaded 2.3 million times worldwide — encouraged players at times to avoid water in favor of the beverage. [The Star]

$400,000

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has spent over $400,000 on charter jet spending; $56,500 of that was charged to the government last week as the spending went public. Price told Fox News that he will stop flying private moving forward. [POLITICO]

