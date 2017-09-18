Significant Digits For Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

8 Emmys

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her eighth primetime acting Emmy award on Sunday night, which ties the career record set by Cloris Leachman. Besides “Veep,” the other big winners last night included “Saturday Night Live,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Big Little Lies.” [The New York Times]

18 percent

Obesity rate in Brazil in 2015, up from 7 percent in 1980. One effect of globalization is that the same processed foods, sugary drinks and poor nutrition habits that made America obese have now been efficiently exported to the rest of the world. [The New York Times]

22 floods

The federal flood insurance program has paid more than $1.8 million between 1979 and 2015 to rebuild a single house in Kingwood, Texas. The house has been flooded 22 times since 1979, but Hurricane Harvey was the last straw — the homeowner wants out. [The Wall Street Journal]

10,000 snaps

Congratulations to Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns, who on Sunday played his 10,000th consecutive snap since being drafted in 2007. The left tackle has never missed a play in an NFL game. [ESPN]

10,046 runners

Of the 28,206 runners who officially crossed the finish line in the Mexico City Marathon, 10,046 missed at least one of the eight timing mats around the course. (Nearly 300 missed all eight!) Widespread evidence of runners skipping portions of the course and other shenanigans has led to the disqualification of more than 5,800 people, which is legitimately absurd. [Runner’s World]

$25 million

Amount reportedly spent on President Trump’s pre-inauguration Lincoln Memorial concert — a tad more than the $5 million spent on Obama’s inauguration concert or the $2.5 million spent on George W. Bush’s. Toby Keith and Three Doors Down must be pricy. [Associated Press]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

Looking to bookmark Significant Digits? Say no more.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.