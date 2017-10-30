Significant Digits For Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2 indictments

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election has produced its first two indictments Monday. Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business partner, are expected to turn themselves in. FiveThirtyEight will have ongoing coverage of the indictments, and the political fallout, all day. [FiveThirtyEight]

9.9 percent

Constellation Brands, the U.S. distributor of Corona beer, will take a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth Corp., a marijuana company based in Canada that is now the largest publicly traded pot company. [The Wall Street Journal]

161 people

It’s been only a few weeks since a mass shooting in Las Vegas claimed the lives of 58 people, and the road to recovery is still long for the 161 people who survived despite being shot. In addition to those who suffered injuries related to trampling, some people will spend the rest of their lives in a wheelchair as a result of bullet wounds sustained in the shooting. [The New York Times]

15 million square feet

That’s the amount of office space being added in Manhattan between 2017 and 2019 according to a new report from the New York Building Congress. A further 2 million square feet going up in Brooklyn and Queens in the same time period. Right now Midtown Manhattan is enjoying a rent decrease as the market absorbs new supply and more competition. [Bloomberg]

$300 million

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority cancelled a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny firm that has ties to the Trump administration. About 70 percent of Puerto Rico remains without power in the wake of hurricanes hitting the U.S. territory. [The Huffington Post]

$800 billion

Since its first day of trading ten years ago, PetroChina Co., a state-owned energy producer and the first trillion-dollar company on Earth, has lost $800 billion worth of market value. It’s the largest ever destruction of shareholder wealth in dollar terms. The shares are expected to decline 16 percent over the next 12 months. [Bloomberg]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

Check out Besides the Points, my new sports newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.