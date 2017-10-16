Significant Digits For Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

19 percent

Percentage of apparel sales that were made online in 2016, up 11 percent in five years. Amazon is poised to enter the sportswear business, according to sources in the industry, news that initially depressed the stock prices of some companies already in the athletic apparel business. [Bloomberg]

31 years old

Austria is poised to have the youngest leader in Europe following elections there Sunday. Conservative Sebastian Kurz, 31, is expected to attempt to form a coalition with a far-right populist party. Kurz’s People’s Party won 31.4 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results, with his potential ally, Freedom Party, receiving 27.4 percent. [The Los Angeles Times]

85 percent

As of Sunday, 85 percent of Puerto Rico still doesn’t have electricity. The governor hopes to have power at 95 percent by December 15. [CNN]

6,663 inmates

Over about one month, 6,663 inmates in Texas contributed a cumulative $53,863 towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, which is serious charity from the group, many of whom typically have less than $5 in their commissary accounts. [The New York Times]

360,000 claims

Approximate number of automobile and truck damage claims in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. That tally is roughly equivalent to one-quarter of the new vehicles sold in the month of August in the United States. [Bloomberg]

$1.1 million

The campaign fund of President Trump reported it’s paid over $1 million in legal bills over the past three months, and the Republican National Committee has joined the campaign in contributing to the legal fees of Trump family members. The Trump campaign paid $802,185 to Jones Day, $25,885 to the Trump Organization, $237,924 to Donald Trump Jr.’s attorney Alan Futerfas and $30,000 to Williams & Jensen. [POLITICO]

