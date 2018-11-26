Significant Digits For Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

Over 400 percent

Applications to drill in Wyoming have increased by more than 400 percent in the past five years. Higher oil prices, better fracking technology, expansive and cheap land and the Trump administration’s push for “energy dominance” have created a perfect storm for boring lots of deep holes into the Cowboy State. [NPR]

At least 219 turtles

At least 219 turtles, most “flash frozen” due to unseasonable single-digit temperatures, washed ashore along Cape Cod Bay last week. Somebody needs to tell these reptiles about couches, Netflix, Seamless and Glenfiddich. [Cape Cod Times]

224.6 million views

The teaser trailer for the upcoming “Lion King” film was viewed 224.6 million times within its first 24 hours. That was a Disney record. Disclosure 1: FiveThirtyEight is owned by ABC News, which is owned by Disney. Disclosure 2: I was one of those 224.6 million. Disclosure 3: Naaaaaaaants ingonyama bagithi baba. [Variety]

Every 2 years

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, is considering a plan to hold the World Cup every two years, rather than every four. The president of the South American soccer body, who submitted the proposal, argues that the increased frequency would be preferable to expanded continental tournaments such as the Europeans Nations League and the Copa América. [The New York Times]

2 postponements

Speaking of soccer, the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between the Argentinian teams River Plate and Boca Juniors — “the biggest club game in South American history,” per The Guardian — has been indefinitely postponed. The match was initially postponed for a day on Saturday following an attack on Boca’s team bus, and was called off again on Sunday because the “equal conditions” Boca demanded could not be guaranteed. [The Guardian]

599 pages

European Union leaders have approved an agreement on Brexit, which will still need to be approved by the United Kingdom’s Parliament. The departure from the EU is scheduled for March. Two key documents were part of the approval: a 599-page, legally binding withdrawal agreement and a declaration about the new political relationship. [BBC]

